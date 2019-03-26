Weather to turn cloudy and rainy on Tuesday

Monday’s sunshine will give way to clouds, rain and even scattered storms on Tuesday, as weather is expected to deteriorate mostly in mountainous areas of Greece.

In Western Macedonia, temperature will range between 2 and 16 degrees Celsius, in Epirus between 7 and 20 degrees, in the Ionian Islands between 9 and 18 degrees, in the Aegean between 6 and 19 degrees and in Crete temperatures will reach 20 to 21 degrees.



Cloudy conditions are expected in the region of Attica which will develop into scattered rain in the afternoon. Visibility will be limited in the morning and evening hours, while wind is expected to reach 4 in the Beaufort scale.



Temperature in central Athens will range from 10 to 21 degrees Celsius.