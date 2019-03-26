Hospital workers to stage work stoppage in Attica on March 28

The union of Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, on Tuesday announced a four-hour work stoppage in Attica for March 28.



The action is scheduled to start at 8 a.m., and is expected to affect services at the region's public hospitals.



Strikers will also be gathering for a protest rally outside the Labour Ministry in downtown Athens at 8.30 a.m.



POEDIN is demanding that all hospital workers receive hazard pay, saying it is the government’s “constitutional obligation” to include their profession in the list or arduous or hazardous jobs.