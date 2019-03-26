Tsakalotos refutes deputy minister's Easter bonus claims

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos denied claims by Deputy Labor Minister Tasos Petropoulos that the government was planning to pay a one-off benefit to civil servants and civil service pensioners in the form of an Easter bonus.

Speaking to Greek radio station News247, Petropoulos said: “It is being reported and some are saying that we will pay a one-off benefit because there really is an amount we can distribute. These are decisions that the government takes and the prime minister announces.”



“It’s the first time Ι hear of this. Ask Mr. Petropoulos” Tsakalotos responded when asked about the deputy minister’s remarks.



Commenting on the same issue, government sources also said there is no such plan.



A report in a Greek newspaper had speculated in recent days that the amount distributed would exceed 650 million euros.