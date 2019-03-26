Island of Salvation | Corfu | To May 5

During World War I, Corfu became associated with one of the most tragic chapters in the history of Serbia. In 1916, the Ionian island hosted the Serbian army as well as civilians retreating from the snow-covered Albanian mountains. The island became a place of salvation for many of the run-down and unwell fighters. The exhibition “Far Away... The Island of Salvation... The Serbs on Corfu” (1916-1918),” on display at the Latin Chapel at the Old Fortress of Corfu through May 5, retraces the presence of Serbs on the island through documents from the period, a rich collection of photographs, correspondence, newspapers and publications. It also features artworks by Vladimir Velickovic, Milan Zunic, Budimir Dimitrijevic, Miodrag Peric, Yiannis Adamakis, Andreas Kontellis, Angelos Skourtis, Ioanna Vlachou, Yorgos Giotsas and Elena Papadimitriou. Admission costs 3-6 euros. Opening hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.



Latin Chapel, Old Fortress of Corfu, tel 26610.48.310/27.935