Pompeo underscores strategic nature of US-Greek relations

In a message to Greeks on the occasion of the country's March 25 national holiday, which marks the start of the 1821 Greek revolution against Ottoman rule, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday issued a message noting the strategic nature of US-Greek relations.

“The United States and Greece have enjoyed enduring friendship and cooperation embedded in our shared democratic values and common interests. We work together to promote trade and investment, regional stability and security, and the diversification of energy resources,” Pompeo said.

“Our two nations continue to cooperate closely. I had the honor to host Minister of Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos last December, to launch the inaugural US-Greece Strategic Dialogue. The Strategic Dialogue included high-level interagency representation from both countries and built on a year of comprehensive engagement, highlighted the strength of the bilateral relationship, and confirmed the mutual commitment of the United States and Greece to deepen our cooperation. Greece is a valued NATO Ally and together we have made progress over the past year in advancing our common interests,” he said.

“As you celebrate this important occasion, the American people wish you peace, prosperity, and happiness over the coming year.”

