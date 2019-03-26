Statue of Alexander to be erected in Athens

The plan to erect a statue of the ancient Greek warrior-king Alexander the Great in central Athens appeared to be on track on Tuesday after its base was placed on the corner of Amalias and Vasilissis Olgas avenues.



The statue is a work by prominent 20th century sculptor Yiannis Pappas (1913-2005).



The decision to place a statue of the Macedonian king in the center of the capital was taken by the municipal council of Athens.



The cost for the installation of the 3.5-meter-tall statue was covered by the artist’s family.



Alexander died in 323 BC after carving out an empire stretching from Greece to India.