The relatives of three people who died following flash flooding in Mandra, western Attica, in November 2017 have brought legal action against nine state officials, seeking compensation for mental anguish.



A statement issued by the legal office representing the three victims – Giorgos Alexiou, Dimitris Goutos and Serafeim Gortzas – said that they had been in a group of 10 people who had gone hunting on November 15, 2017 when they were caught in flash floods.



The causes of the tragedy and the responsibility of state officials are outlined in a prosecutor’s report, the statement said.



A months-long investigation into the causes of the catastrophic floods in Mandra, which killed 25 people and resulted in massive damage to homes and infrastructure, has pointed to negligence by local and regional authorities, noting that no flood prevention works had been carried out to avert such a disaster.