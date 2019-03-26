BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Leonardo wins Athens Airport logistics job

Italian company Leonardo SpA announced on Tuesday it had won two contracts in European airport logistics for a total of 100 million euros, concerning services for Athens and Geneva airports.

In Athens a new transfer baggage facility will be constructed and baggage infrastructure throughout the rest of the airport will be completely overhauled and extended by 2020.

