Report: Solar power generation soared in 2018

Photovoltaic units installed in Greece generated three times more power last year than a year earlier, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported on Tuesday, citing the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies.



The report said that new photovoltaic power units installed in 2018 had a total capacity of 41.1 megawatts compared to 12.9 MW in 2017 and 5.4 MW in 2016.



The total capacity of photovoltaic units in the country was 2,665 MW.



Solar photovoltaic energy covered around 7 percent of Greece’s energy needs, ranking the country fourth globally after Honduras, Italy and Germany, according to the association.



In 2018, the photovoltaic market employed 3,700 people across Greece, according to the report.



[Xinhua]