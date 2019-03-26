ND leader unveils 'realistic' public works proposals

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday unveiled his party’s proposals for infrastructure works, including three major road projects in Attica, notably a new highway between Yliki in Fthiotida and Elefsina, which would link the country’s south to the north while bypassing Athens and lessening congestion in the capital. In outlining his party’s public works plans, which also foresee the use of waste to produce energy, Mitsotakis said they were ‘realistic and implementable’ and would cost 10-12 billion euros and create 45,000 new jobs annually over the next four years. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]