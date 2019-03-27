ATM blown up in eastern Attica
Burglars fled empty-handed when an attempt to use a homemade bomb to break into an ATM in Paeania, eastern Attica, failed Wednesday.
The unknown perpetrators are believed to have channeled flammable gas into the machine before igniting it to cause the 4 a.m. explosion. Police said they failed to retrieve any money.
Police are investigating the blast, the latest in a string of similar incidents.