Hale, Christodoulides discuss US-Cyprus security relationship

Recent progress in the US-Cyprus security relationship was at the center of talks between US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Chrostodoulides, the State Department said in a press release, adding that both sides expressed their commitment to cooperate on efforts to enhance stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Below is the full statement by the State Department:



Under Secretary Hale met with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides to discuss the recent progress in the US-Republic of Cyprus security relationship. They reaffirmed commitment to strengthen cooperation across a range of shared interests, including in combatting terrorism, countering malign influence, enhancing maritime and border security, and promoting peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean region.



The Under Secretary reaffirmed the longstanding US policy on resources in the Republic of Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone. He also reaffirmed US support for the Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation, which would benefit all Cypriots.