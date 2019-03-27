Doulamas the Magnificent | Athens | To May 26

The exhibition “Doulamas the Magnificent: An Exceptional Overcoat,” organized by the Nafplio-based Peloponnesian Folklore Foundation in cooperation with the Benaki Museum in Athens, focuses on the tailoring of this very special garment, whose history has been researched in depth by PFF president Ioanna Papantoniou, highlighting the materials, cuts and patterns and motifs that adorn it while revealing how it has influenced fashion and theater costume design. This tribute presents a variety of doulamas worn in the western Balkans by men and women during the Ottoman era, along with historical artworks featuring these impressive long cloaks.



