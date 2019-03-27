WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Doulamas the Magnificent | Athens | To May 26

TAGS: Exhibition, History, Culture, Fashion, Theater

The exhibition “Doulamas the Magnificent: An Exceptional Overcoat,” organized by the Nafplio-based Peloponnesian Folklore Foundation in cooperation with the Benaki Museum in Athens, focuses on the tailoring of this very special garment, whose history has been researched in depth by PFF president Ioanna Papantoniou, highlighting the materials, cuts and patterns and motifs that adorn it while revealing how it has influenced fashion and theater costume design. This tribute presents a variety of doulamas worn in the western Balkans by men and women during the Ottoman era, along with historical artworks featuring these impressive long cloaks.   

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 