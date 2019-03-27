NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Gov't bypasses top court to re-exempt clubs, casinos from smoking ban

TAGS: Justice, Health

A ruling by the Council of State, calling for an end to the exemption of nightclubs and casinos from a ban on smoking in public places, has prompted the state to issue a new decision with a new exemption for such businesses.

Responding to an appeal against the exemption by a citizens’ group, the country’s highest administrative court deemed that the exemption for the clubs and casinos – which allowed them to have separate smoking rooms on the premises – was illegal and should be abolished.

Its ruling, which was made public on Wednesday, prompted a new ministerial decision which means the clubs can continue running smoking areas, at least until a new appeal is heard by the court. 

