Two drug busts in Attica

A fully equipped hydroponic lab where cannabis was being cultivated was found by police on Wednesday during a raid on a residence in the area of Zahouli in Megara, western Attica.



The 52-year-old owner of the home was arrested and officers seized 119 cannabis trees. Police said they were looking for his 51-year-old accessory.



In a separate raid on Wednesday on a house in the southern Athens suburb of Moschato, a 34-year-old foreign national was arrested after police found and seized 13.2 kilograms of cocaine, 510 grams of heroin, 1,900 euros and two electronic scales.