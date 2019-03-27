NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Two drug busts in Attica

TAGS: Crime

A fully equipped hydroponic lab where cannabis was being cultivated was found by police on Wednesday during a raid on a residence in the area of Zahouli in Megara, western Attica.

The 52-year-old owner of the home was arrested and officers seized 119 cannabis trees. Police said they were looking for his 51-year-old accessory.

In a separate raid on Wednesday on a house in the southern Athens suburb of Moschato, a 34-year-old foreign national was arrested after police found and seized 13.2 kilograms of cocaine, 510 grams of heroin, 1,900 euros and two electronic scales. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 