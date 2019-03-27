Weather to turn as of Thursday

The unseasonably good weather of the past couple of weeks is forecast to take a turn for the worse on Thursday, according to the National Meteorological Service, which issued a bulletin on Wednesday warning of storms, heavy rain, hail and extremely strong winds in parts of the country.



The wet front will strike the southern Ionian and western Peloponnese this morning and spread to the rest of the Peloponnese before moving to the Cyclades and the Dodecanese later in the day and on Friday.



Winds reaching 8 on the Beaufort scale are forecast for Thursday and are set to reach 9 Beaufort on Friday, easing from Saturday afternoon.