Greek banks' opening hours to get shorter

The Federation of Bank Employee Unions (OTOE) on Wednesday announced the completion of the new collective labor contract, which among other things provides for reduced opening hours for bank branches.



Therefore, as of May 2, branches will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday.



Until April 30 branches will be open Mondays to Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.