BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek banks' opening hours to get shorter

TAGS: Banking

The Federation of Bank Employee Unions (OTOE) on Wednesday announced the completion of the new collective labor contract, which among other things provides for reduced opening hours for bank branches.

Therefore, as of May 2, branches will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Until April 30 branches will be open Mondays to Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 