Woman's body found on southern Athens beach

The Hellenic Coast Guard on Wednesday launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body on the Asteria beach in Glyfada, southern Athens.



The woman, who was found some 10 meters from the water, was about 1.60 meter tall and between 80 and 90 kilograms with black hair.



She was wearing a black jumpsuit with a red stripe on the sleeves, black sneakers and black sunglasses, according to a statement by the coast guard which gave no indication regarding the woman’s age.



A coroner’s report is expected to determine the cause of death.