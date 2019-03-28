Protesting pensioners to meet PM on Saturday

Costas Baltas/Reuters

Representatives of pensioners from the public sector will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the head of their union, who spoke at a rally in central Athens on Wednesday.



"We are demanding our pensions, medicines, health insurance and everything we need to live with dignity, and we will not allow any government to play games at our expense for its pre-election campaign," said Dimos Koumbouris, who represents pensioners insured with the Social Security Foundation (IKA).



Pensioners want to be paid the bonuses that were scrapped as part of Greece’s bailout deals with its creditors, and for the government to hire more doctors and staff in hospitals, he added.



“This is what we will tell the prime minister on Saturday when we meet with him,” Koumbouris said.