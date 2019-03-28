The outlook for the funding of refugee accommodation programs in Greece is unclear even as arrivals from Turkey are expected to increase over the coming months.

A European Union-subsidized program called Philoxenia, which hosts some 6,000 asylum seekers in 56 hotels and is implemented by the Greek chapter of the International Organization for Migration, is due to end at the end of June, when the need for accommodation is expected to rise.

Migration Ministry sources believe the program will be renewed by the EU but funding has yet to be secured. Another two programs are to continue next year, according to the ministry, though it is unclear how they will be funded.

Meanwhile plans for new venues to host migrants are causing tensions. Residents in Paiania, east of Athens, object to plans for a facility for unaccompanied minors.