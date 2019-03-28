The Greek Police (ELAS) has decided to partially scrap the use of the state-of-the-art digital radios procured in 2014 in favor of antiquated analog devices which it has been using in parallel.



The decision was taken on the grounds that the digital radios do not work properly.



Sources told Kathimerini ELAS has failed to maintain the devices. A case in point is the aerial installed on the island of Aegina to cover the Attica coast, which did not work because rodents destroyed the cables.



The use of analog radios has been linked to several ludicrous situations, including the interception of the frequency by members of the public to swear at officers and mix-ups with airwaves used by radio taxis.