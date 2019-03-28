The national leg of the Public Investments Program will have a five-year duration as of 2021, so as to allow for more long-term growth planning, according to a draft law that was put up for consultation until April 8 on Wednesday.

The timing of the Economy Ministry bill is far from coincidental: After expectations were dashed following the submission of the primary residence protection bill this week, the ministry is now trying to return the focus of the public debate to the country’s growth strategy.

The bill introduces the notion of the so-called “national growth program” that effectively constitutes the national leg of the Public Investments Program. Its duration is five years, but a decision by the economy minister may increase or reduce it, for instance in order to match the planning for the European structural funds. The first period of the new program begins on January 1, 2021.