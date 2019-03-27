Minister announces route of new highway on Crete

The new highway across northern Crete, from Hania (pictured) to Aghios Nikolaos, will run along a new route for 141 of its 192 kilometers, Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis announced on the island on Wednesday.

He presented the two alternative plans examined by the state for the highway, with the ministry’s preferred version providing for the use of only 51 kilometers of existing highway – i.e. the detours around Hania, Rethymno and Iraklio.

The new road will have 20 junctions, bridges adding up to 18.8 km and tunnels totaling 32 km.