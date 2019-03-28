NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thirty-six migrants reach Chios, two missing at sea

Greece’s coast guard collected 36 migrants stranded on a beach at the island of Chios early Thursday morning, as authorities searched for two more people reported missing.

Migrants told coast guard officials they came by boat to the beach of Mersinidi, at the eastern coast of the island.

State-run news agency ANA-MPA said a coast guard vessel, a Frontex ship and a military helicopter were scanning the sea for the two missing migrants.

