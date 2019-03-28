NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
European court's adviser urges quicker fines to states that breach EU law

TAGS: EU

European Union countries should be fined more quickly if they fail to apply EU rules, the adviser to the bloc’s top court said on Thursday, in a landmark case that could hasten lengthy procedures against offending EU governments.

The court’s advocate general recommended a daily fine for Spain for having failed to apply EU rules on consumer credit in a case that for the first time would enforce sanctions against EU countries after a single ruling from the EU court.

Currently they are fined only after a second, confirmation ruling from the EU court which usually takes years, allowing countries to breach EU rules for prolonged periods without penalties.

[Reuters]

