European court's adviser urges quicker fines to states that breach EU law

European Union countries should be fined more quickly if they fail to apply EU rules, the adviser to the bloc’s top court said on Thursday, in a landmark case that could hasten lengthy procedures against offending EU governments.



The court’s advocate general recommended a daily fine for Spain for having failed to apply EU rules on consumer credit in a case that for the first time would enforce sanctions against EU countries after a single ruling from the EU court.



Currently they are fined only after a second, confirmation ruling from the EU court which usually takes years, allowing countries to breach EU rules for prolonged periods without penalties.

[Reuters]