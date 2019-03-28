Gov't submits amendment on aid for Zakynthos quake victims

The Greek Parliament will debate on Thursday a government amendment for the payment of a one-off benefit to people whose properties were damaged in the earthquake that struck the Ionian island of Zakynthos and the wider region in October 2018.



The aid totals 5,000 euros per property and 1,000 euros per secondary space and will not be taxed or seized.



The amendment will be included in a draft bill on trade secrets and business parks.



A separate amendment submitted in the same bill will introduce a new aid scheme with tax exemptions and subsidies for very small and small businesses to implement investment projects.