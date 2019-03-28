NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moderate tremor strikes south of Patras

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, struck the area southeast of the city of Patras in the northern Peloponnese on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Athens Observatory's Geodynamic Institute, the quake's epicenter was located some 26 kilometers southeast of the city.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

