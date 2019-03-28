Cyprus appoints Constantinos Herodotou as Central Bank head, ECB rep

Investment banker Constantinos Herodotou was picked on Thursday to replace Chrystalla Georghadji as governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus and the representative at the European Central Bank.



Herodotou, a graduate of the London Business School and a member of the board of the Central Bank of Cyprus since 2017, will be appointed for a five-year term by President Nicos Anastasiades, a statement by the Cypriot presidency said.



He will take up his post when Georghadji’s term expires in April.



Herodotou had previously held the post of Privatisations Commissioner in Cyprus from 2014 to 2017. He had set up the country’s privatisations unit as part of a commitment made to international lenders which offered financial assistance to the island in 2013.

[Reuters]