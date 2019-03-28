When the Light Dances | Thessaloniki | To May 31

The exhibition “When the Light Dances, I Speak Fairly – George Seferis and his Poetry through Painting and Photography” illustrates the distinguished Greek poet’s talent and highlights the impact of his writing on visual artists – including both his peers and younger generations. The tribute includes manuscripts, photography by Seferis taken during his many trips, personal belongings, paintings by the poet, the Nobel Prize awarded to Seferis by the Swedish Academy in 1963, as well as original artwork by leading Greek artists such as Yiannis Moralis, Yannis Tsarouchis and Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghikas.



Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou, tel 2310.247.111, www.teloglion.gr