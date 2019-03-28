Mitsotakis calls for 'clear victory' in EU elections

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Greeks to rally with New Democracy in May’s European elections, saying the result of the polls will signal ruling SYRIZA’s gradual exit from the government.



“There is a silent rage in Greek society today. This rage will be expressed loudly on the night of the elections. On May 26, there will be no room for abstentions and ill-considered votes to circumstantial political fireworks,” he told MPs in a meeting of ND’s parliamentary group.



Mitsotakis described Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as the “leftist [Hungarian PM Viktor] Orban of the South” who should have already called for general elections.



He asked for a “clear, wide victory” for ND in the EU and municipal elections which will be held in May.



“What happened in Greece those four years allow us to draw conclusions for the European elections. Everything will be judged in the successive elections in 2019. I do not have to say a lot about Tsipras’s lies,” he said.