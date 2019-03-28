Protesting pensioners to meet PM on Saturday

Representatives of civil service pensioners will meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the head of their union, who spoke at a rally in Athens Wednesday. “We are demanding our pensions, medicines, health insurance and everything we need to live with dignity, and we will not allow any government to play games at our expense for its pre-election campaign,” said Dimos Koumbouris, who represents pensioners insured with the Social Security Foundation (IKA). Pensioners want to be paid the bonuses that were scrapped as part of Greece’s bailout deals, as well as more hospital staff. [EPA]