Drug racket unraveled in Athens
The accused were to appear before an Athens prosecutor Thursday.
Another drug racket operating in central Athens was unraveled by police Thursday.
Four foreign nationals – three Albanians and a Tunisian – aged between 27 and 63, were arrested in the neighborhood of Aghios Panteleimonas on charges of running a criminal gang and drug dealing.
Police said the gang was also active in the neighborhoods of Amerikis Square and Victoria.
