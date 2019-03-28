NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Drug racket unraveled in Athens

TAGS: Crime

Another drug racket operating in central Athens was unraveled by police Thursday.

Four foreign nationals – three Albanians and a Tunisian – aged between 27 and 63, were arrested in the neighborhood of Aghios Panteleimonas on charges of running a criminal gang and drug dealing.

Police said the gang was also active in the neighborhoods of Amerikis Square and Victoria.

The accused were to appear before an Athens prosecutor Thursday.
 

