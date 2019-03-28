Murder suspect of alleged would-be-robber released

The 35-year-old who was accused of fatally shooting a man who allegedly entered his yard to steal chickens was granted conditional release pending trial Thursday after appearing before a court in Corinth, southern Greece.

Amid expectations of a backlash from the victim’s relatives and friends, there was a heavy police presence at the courthouse as well as in certain parts of the town.

The incident occurred on Sunday when, according to police, two Roma men – the 52-year-old victim and a 54-year-old – allegedly tried to steal chickens from the yard of the suspect’s house in the area of Solomos.

On Tuesday, a group of people clashed with police outside the courthouse during the defendant’s initial hearing, when they tried to enter the building to protest the killing.