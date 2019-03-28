Strategic investments that have entered the so-called fast-track procedure for speedy licensing actually move at a very slow pace.

The high expectations created by the 2010 law for the facilitation of major investments have never been met, for reasons related to the usual problems of the Greek civil service, court delays and the shortage of capital.

Therefore, out of the total of 19 projects that have been fast-tracked as strategic investments, only two have entered the infrastructure construction stage and none of them has been completed and started to function yet, according to information provided on Thursday by the strategic investment director of Enterprise Greece, Akis Sklavos.

The two projects under way are the Kilada Hills tourism resort at Porto Heli and the holiday complex planned on the island of Skorpios.

