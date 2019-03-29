Authorities to unveil safety measures for Navagio beach following rockfall

Seven months after the landslide at the iconic Navagio (shipwreck) beach on the Ionian island of Zakynthos which left one tourist injured, a geology expert said Greek authorities are ready to install safety measures to protect visitors from potential danger.

“We have made significant progress,” Efthimios Lekkas, director of the Geology and Geoenvironment Faculty at Athens University, told Praktoreio radio Thursday, adding that experts had pointed out the problem three years ago.

Lekkas said a new visitor flow management strategy for the beach will divide the site into three separate zones. Access to the first zone will be free under conditions. A second, supervised zone will be restricted after rainfall or earthquake. Finally, a third zone will be closed off to all visitors.

Special signs will be put up on the beach to inform tourists of the restrictions at the site which will be under constant monitoring by the authorities.

The new measures will come into effect within the next few days.

Lekkas said authorities are mulling similar plans for nine more Ionian island beaches.

