Supreme Court: Cyprus public sector salary cuts unconstitutional

The Cypriot government is on the back foot Friday after a decision by the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional the law implementing public sector salary cuts cuts following the financial crisis.



The legislation was passed in December 2012 on the grounds that the Cypriot economy was in an extraordinary situation and the cuts were seen as necessary to rectify state finances.



The Supreme Court's decision was not unanimous and the government has the right to appeal against the ruling within 42 days. [Kathimerini Cyprus]