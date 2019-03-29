BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek January retail sales fall 2.9 pct led by clothing, cosmetics

TAGS: Economy

Greek retail sales by volume fell 2.9 percent in January compared to the same month last year after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent decline in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Retail sales were led lower by clothing, footwear, pharmaceutical products and cosmetics.  

Greece's economy shrank in the last quarter of 2018 after expanding for nine consecutive quartners, with gross domestic product contracting by 0.1 percent, compared to a 1.0 percent expansion in the third quarter. [Reuters]     

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 