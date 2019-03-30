Michel van der Aa | Athens | March 30 & 31

The Athens Concert Hall presents Michel van der Aa's “Blank Out,” a high-tech 3D spectacle that can only be viewed with special glasses. This chamber opera for soprano, baritone and choir centers on the dialogue between a man and his mother, the libretto being based upon the work and life of South African poet Ingrid Jonker. It is a co-production of the Dutch National Opera, the Lucerne Festival and the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. Tickets for the March 30 and 31 performances cost 11-40 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr