Macedonian Artifacts | Thessaloniki | To May 31

The Museum of Byzantine Culture is hosting the exhibition “From Macedonian to Thessalian Tempi: From Rentina to Velika,” showcasing discoveries made during excavations in the central Macedonian region. The artifacts include items from the castle of Rentina, the fortification wall of Cassandreia, as well as the castles of Pydna, Platamon and Velika. In addition, Thessaloniki is presented as an example of a walled metropolis. These selected fortified locations were either constructed or renovated during the reign of the Byzantine emperor Justinian I (527-565).



Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou, tel 2313.306.400, www.mbp.gr