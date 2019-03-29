Three candidates selected for EU chief prosecutor job

The Supreme Judicial Council of Greece's Supreme Court selected three prosecutors as candidates for the position of the European Union's first chief prosecutor in a vote held late Thursday.



Prosecutors Dimitris Zimianitis and Lambros Patsavelas, who were voted unanimously, have experience working in the EU, while Ilias Zagoreos is known for his investigation into the deadly blaze in east Attica last year.



The European prosecutor will be selected by a 12-member committee representing several EU member-states.



The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which aims to be up-and-running by next year, aims at tackling fraud involving European Union cash.