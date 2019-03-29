Prison guards' union seeks answers after beating

The union representing the country’s prison guards issued a statement on Friday complaining that a guard working at a prison in Trikala, central Greece, was savagely beaten by an inmate while his superiors looked on, and demanded an explanation.



The guard was “was punched and beaten by a Greek inmate who previously, in an enraged state, had vandalized doors and desks and verbally abused prison staff.”



The prison’s warden and director had been present at the time, according to the union, which said it would be “extremely interesting” to hear the officials’ reaction to the beating.