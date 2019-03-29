NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greeks abroad can register to vote in Euro elections until April 5

TAGS: Elections

Greeks living abroad who wish to vote in the European Parliament elections in May have until April 5 to register on the Interior Ministry’s special electoral roll after an extension was announced on Friday.

Applications for registration can be made on the Interior Ministry’s website, www.ypes.gr, or in person at Greek embassies.

For Greeks living in the United Kingdom the deadline for registration has been extended to April 10. 

