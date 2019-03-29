Lights out on Lycabettus for Earth Hour
The lights will be switched off on the capital’s Lycabettus Hill and at Athens City Hall on Saturday between 8.30 and 9.30 p.m. as the Greek capital celebrates Earth Hour, along with another 79 countries and 7,000 cities.
Earth Hour was established in 2007 to raise awareness about the climate and the environment.