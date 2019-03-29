NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Lights out on Lycabettus for Earth Hour

TAGS: Environment, Special Event

The lights will be switched off on the capital’s Lycabettus Hill and at Athens City Hall on Saturday between 8.30 and 9.30 p.m. as the Greek capital celebrates Earth Hour, along with another 79 countries and 7,000 cities.

Earth Hour was established in 2007 to raise awareness about the climate and the environment.

