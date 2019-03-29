NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two handed suspended sentences over fatal 2014 fairground accident

The owner of a fairground in the southern suburb of Elliniko and the maintainer of the equipment used on site were handed six-year suspended sentences by a court in Athens on Friday over the death of a 13-year-old boy, and the serious injury of his 9-year-old sister in 2014.

The court changed the initial charges for homicide with possible intent and causing severe bodily harm to negligent manslaughter and injuries.

A third suspect, a foreign national who has absconded, was also found guilty of causing bodily harm from negligence and was handed a two-year suspended sentence.

Two more former fairground employees were cleared of any wrongdoing.

The boy was killed and his sister injured when a gust of wind blew a water roller on the site into the air.

