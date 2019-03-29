Hydrousa project gets under way

The European Union-subsidized Hydrousa project, an international cooperation between 27 partners focusing on innovative and nature-based water management and water treatment solutions, was launched on Friday at an event in Athens which saw the participation of a panel of representatives from the private, academic and public sectors.



Simos Malamis, an associate professor at the National Technical University of Athens, presented the project highlighting the significance of the reuse of water that would have otherwise been wasted.