Action plan on Greek-Romanian cooperation agreed

The governments of Romania and Greece on Friday agreed on an action plan reflecting the priorities of the bilateral agenda that establishes a clear long-term cooperation strategy between the two countries in all areas of activity, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said.



“I had a consistent and extremely useful meeting today with my Greek counterpart, Alexis Tsipras, followed by a first Romanian-Greek intergovernmental meeting,” Dancila told a join news conference with Tsipras, adding that the two met to analyze developments in strategic areas such as transport and energy security and to identify new opportunities in areas with a direct impact on economic development such as trade, agriculture, tourism, culture and education.



“As far as the transport sector is concerned, we discussed our cooperation in major road and rail interconnection projects and we highlighted the importance of these projects for the integrated economic development of our countries,” she said.



[Xinhua]