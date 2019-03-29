NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

DEDDIE becomes latest target of anarchist group

TAGS: Crime

Self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas damaged the offices of Greece's power distribution agency DEDDIE in central Athens on Friday afternoon.

Members of the group threw paint and pelted windows with stones to protest against a “power cut spree” by power utility PPC over the past months, according to a post by Rouvikonas on an anti-establishment website later in the day.

