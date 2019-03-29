Strong winds wreak damage, keep ferries moored in ports

Gale-force winds caused problems across the country on Friday, keeping ferries docked in many ports and wreaking widespread damage.

With winds forecast to reach 9 or 10 Beaufort in many parts again on Saturday, those with plans to travel by sea are advised to check with port authorities or their ferry operators before setting out.

Traffic was temporarily suspended on the capital’s Syngrou Avenue yesterday after an electronic sign over the road was dislodged by a strong gust of wind.

Meanwhile the fire service received dozens of calls for the removal from roads of trees uprooted by the gales.