Bernard-Henri Levy | Athens | April 1

One of the most prominent figures of the French intelligentsia for a good four decades, French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy will be in Athens to stage his work “Looking for Europe” – a monologue about the future of the European idea which is threatened by the rise of nationalism – at the Pallas Theater on Monday, April 1, at 8 p.m.. The event is part of a tour of 20 European countries on the eve of European elections. Tickets for the Athens show start at 10 euros and can be booked at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.



Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100