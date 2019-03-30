Destinations | Athens | To July 14

The exhibition “Destinations,” currently on display at Athens International Airport, offers viewers a sense of the magic of theater through precious items used in memorable productions by the National Theater of Greece. Costumes and rare photographic material from the NTG’s archives shed light on significant moments in the history of this great cultural institution.



Athens International Airport, Art & Environment Exhibition Area, Departures Level (Entrance 3), tel 210.353.0000, www.aia.gr